"It’s not quite The Jetsons (yet), but students at George Mason University (GMU) are able to satisfy their nutritional cravings with a little help from food-delivering robots on campus."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, it sounds like science fiction, but these snack delivery robots are connecting hungry students with grub on campus at GMU via an app. Could your campus be next?