COVID-19's Lasting Effects on the Higher Education Landscape (Campus Technology)

"Earlier this year, as the news of coronavirus began spreading as rapidly as the virus itself, colleges across the country had to quickly decide the most effective and, more importantly, safest course of action for their students and faculty. This fall, while some colleges pivoted to e-learning, others sought to create a hybrid model as a handful of students returned to campus. While we hope these uncertain times are not long-lasting, our response is sure to alter the landscape of higher education moving forward."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What are the components of a full college experience? The pandemic is showing that learning is just one aspect of a satisfying higher educational experience. From augmenting the internship possibilities, to helping students manage debt, this piece reflects on the long-term effects of the pandemic, and possible silver linings.