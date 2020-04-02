COVID-19: Why higher ed may never be the same (University Business)

"Traditional residential universities have dragged their feet making the move to online teaching and learning. Commuter colleges, too, have kept lecture theaters, classrooms and textbooks as core tools of their trade. The core business of traditional teaching and its auxiliary place-bound services have put a brake on the innovation needed to build new and engaging online learning infrastructures and approaches."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As instructors are transitioning to online learning due to coronavirus-related campus closures, there could be some silver linings. This article shares some benefits to teaching and learning online — they can be embraced to get through our current moment, but could also make long term impacts.