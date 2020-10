"Technology that can track whether students, and even college football fans, are feeling symptoms of COVID-19 could be a major part of the plan to reopen Alabama college campuses and stadiums this fall."—Source: Government Technology

For institutions planning a re-opening, staying aware of COVID-19 and tracking cases will play a key role in fostering the health of their campus community. Read how the University of Alabama system is looking at an app to help monitor symptoms.