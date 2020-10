"Coursera has introduced Coursera Labs, a new offering that allows learners to work hands-on with almost any third-party software application, without any environment setup or software downloads."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Coursera clearly realizes the power of hands-on learning, and their streamlining it for students. Their latest offering gives learners experience with the hottest software applications by just clicking a button — no pesky downloads or complex setup needed.