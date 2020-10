"It’s common these days to hear that free online mega-courses, called MOOCs, failed to deliver on their promise of educating the masses. But one outcome of that push towards open online courses was plenty of high-quality teaching material."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will be the next stage of life for MOOCs? LabXChange has an answer. By unbundling the top notch content in existing MOOCs, educators can remix the resources, incorporating pieces of previous offerings into something new.