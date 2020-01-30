Cory’s Audio Visual Brings the Oklahoma Esports Community Together

Last weekend, Cory’s Audio Visual hosted an Esports Disruption event that brought esports directors and influencers from high schools, colleges, and the private sector together to facilitate discussions about the rapidly-growing industry.

Brad Poarch, CEO of Cory's Audio Visual, speaks at the company's esports event. (Image credit: Cory's Audio Visual)

Students from the University of Central Oklahoma scrimmaged in multiple games throughout the day including Smash Bros, CS:GO, and Overwatch. In addition, experts from the University of Central Oklahoma, the University of Oklahoma, Chalk, and Cory’s Audio Visual spoke on topics such as how to build an esports program, the role of the private sector in esports, and how working together will create influence across Oklahoma.

“We want to be at the forefront of this new frontier,” said Brad Poarch, co-owner and CEO of Cory’s Audio Visual. “ If companies aren’t paying attention to this industry, they will be left in the dark wondering what all the video game hype is all about.”

With STEM education in the spotlight and 97 percent of young boys playing video games regularly, it is no wonder esports in education is seeing an explosion of interest in recent years. Many universities are starting to allocate scholarship dollars to their esports athletes and designate esports-related degree programs. In fact, last year more than $15 million was awarded across the nation in scholarships and that number grows every year.

The first-of-its kind in Oklahoma, the event focused on collaboration between high schools, colleges, the private sector, and technology experts to create a model for success in the future of esports.