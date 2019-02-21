Control Concepts Welcomes Jonathan Brenner

Control Concepts has hired certified programmer and aspiring software developer Jonathan Brenner.

Jonathan Brenner

Brenner joins Control Concepts after breaking into the industry on the AV integration side where he worked for two well-known AV integrators in the Midwest for over six years. The company says with Brenner's pedigree in AV systems, control systems, and programming—along with his formal education in full-stack software development—he is a natural fit for the mold for a Control Concepts senior systems engineer and future software developer.

“We are thrilled to have Jonathan join our team,” said Steve Greenblatt, president and founder, Control Concepts. “Jonathan possesses the perfect mix of skills to make him a valuable asset to our clients and team—now and well into the future."

"As a Crestron CSP, AMX VIP, Extron EQIP, and software development company, our team needs to possess the proficiency and expertise in whatever area our clients' needs call for to support the projects,” added Greenblatt. “We look for well-rounded and future thinking programmers and software developers, like Jonathan, to bolster our team and fortify our skills."