Control Concepts Supported Product Program Expanding

Control Concepts is expanding its Control Concepts Supported Product program with the addition of AtlasIED Atmosphere and Hunter Douglas PowerView Gen 3 to join its inaugural member AVPro Edge MXNet.

"The Control Concepts Supported Product program has received an overwhelmingly positive response from both manufacturers and programmers who are seeking a definitive way to distinguish products that have authorized, proven, and supported control modules, drivers, and plugins," remarked Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts president and founder. "There are a lot of rogue solutions that programmers can find themselves implementing without knowing. The Control Concepts Supported Product program brings to light products that have authorized control solutions that are backed by the manufacturer, endorsed by the control platform, and actively supported by our experienced team of developers. Programmers in the field can rest assured that these products will be controlled effectively and that they will receive the technical support they need to resolve any programming challenges."

Manufacturers whose products are Control Concepts Supported benefit from the knowledge, experience, and reputation built over 25 years of the company's rich history as AV control system programmers. Control Concepts Supported Products also offer specifiers confidence in choosing these products over alternatives that may not offer the same ease of control, programming, integration, and interoperability.

"When it comes to controlling products, we have found that even the best written and most fully vetted modules, drivers, and plugins do not ensure successful project outcomes," shared Brittany DiCesare, Control Concepts client success manager. "It is our top-notch technical support and assurance that products will be controlled effectively, even when firmware versions change, that programmers and manufacturers really appreciate."

The Control Concepts Supported Product program sets a new standard in the industry and empowers integrators and programmers with the confidence that they can rely upon products with proven control that are backed by a company who understands the needs and challenges of AV programmers.