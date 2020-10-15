Control Concepts and QSC Expand Relationship

Control Concepts, in an effort to continually evolve for clients, has invested in learning, building the team's skills, and demonstrating proficiency with the QSC ecosystem.

“As an independent programming and specialty services provider, it is critical that we are ready for whatever new technology and platforms our clients demand,” said Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts president and founder. “Working with QSC provides a great opportunity to support plugin development for manufacturers seeking ease of integration with Q-SYS as well as control system programming to satisfy the needs of endusers, consultants, and integrators.”

“We are very excited to foster this relationship with Control Concepts,” added Cory Schaeffer, director, alliances and market development at QSC. “From the onset, they demonstrated the commitment and expertise required to support Q-SYS. We see Control Concepts as a resource who will provide great value to QSC, our clients, and partners.”

Control Concepts’ relationship with QSC began previously, several years ago on the audio side, offering DSP configuration and commissioning of Q-SYS systems to compliment control system programming for endusers, consultants, and integrators. It was a natural progression for Control Concepts to build their knowledge and skills in Q-SYS control programming and plugin development.

“From the get-go, QSC has been very supportive in building a trusted relationship,” concluded Greenblatt. “It is clear that they value who we are and what we offer as an experienced AV services provider and software developer.”