Continuous learning is key to career stability (eCampus News)

"As robotics and advanced automation continue to spread throughout the American workplace, workers express conflicting and sometimes flatly contradictory attitudes about the impact these new technologies will have on their lives–but most believe that gaining relevant industry skills through continuous learning is a useful strategy for “future-proofing” their careers."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's clear that the future of work is shifting. As the jobs of tomorrow continue to evolve, lifelong learning will be necessary for advancement.