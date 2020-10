"As students and professors move across campuses, they leave plenty of digital traces—such as when their smartphones connect to Wi-Fi hotspots, or when they swipe their keycards to unlock buildings or enter dorm rooms."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could using student data for COVID-19 contact tracing on campus cross a line with student privacy? EdSurge examines how schools can balance health and personal privacy.