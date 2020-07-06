Consider These Factors When Choosing Fever Detection Tech (EdTech Magazine)

"As colleges and universities plan for the fall semester, many are considering purchasing technologies that can detect elevated temperatures. In response to this dire need for protective solutions, some manufacturers have rushed to market products that promise to screen for fevers when people enter dorms, cafeterias and classrooms. But not all solutions are created equal."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campuses looking to safely reopen this fall, having the proper precautions and protocol in place is critical. With an influx of fever detection tech now on the market, EdTech Magazine offers advice on how to choose the right solutions and avoid scams.