Concept3D Adds Wheelchair Wayfinding to Interactive Map Platform (Campus Technology)

"A new feature of Concept3D's interactive map and tour platform enables wheelchair users to find the easiest and most efficient route to their destination, factoring in accessibility considerations like stairs and wheelchair-accessible entrances."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Accessibility should be considered at every turn. Sure, we think about accessibility when designing our facilities, but we also need to help students who need things like wheelchair-accessible entrances easily navigate our campuses.