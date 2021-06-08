Comprehensive Launches Series of Work Anywhere Kits

The What: New from Comprehensive Connectivity Company is a set of Work Anywhere Connectivity Kits that can turn any space into a workspace. Comprehensive’s Work Anywhere Kits expand the capabilities of USB-C enabled laptops and improve productivity when users are away from their desk.

The What Else: Work Anywhere Kits combine a VersaHub or VersaDock and the necessary cables in one convenient kit. There are currently four kit configurations available.

CCK-WAK02 Work Anywhere Chromebook Connectivity Kit (Image credit: Comprehensive Connectivity Company)

CCK-WAK02 Work Anywhere Chromebook Connectivity Kit

This kit includes a USB VersaHub with four ports: three USB-A and one gigabit RJ45. The included Cat 6 cable supports 100/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. The included USB 3.0 cable supports SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps data transfers.

Comprehensive CCK-WAK03 Work Anywhere Laptop Connectivity Kit (Image credit: Comprehensive Connectivity Company)

CCK-WAK03 Work Anywhere Laptop Connectivity Kit

This kit includes a USB VersaHub with four ports: two USB-A, 1 USB-C and 1 gigabit RJ45. The included Cat 6 cable supports 100/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. The included USB 3.2 Type C cable supports SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps data transfers.

CCK-WAK04 Work Anywhere Laptop Docking Station Connectivity Kit (Dual HD) (Image credit: Comprehensive Connectivity Company)

CCK-WAK04 Work Anywhere Laptop Docking Station Connectivity Kit (Dual HD)

This kit combines a VersaDock laptop docking station and all necessary cables to connect a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop to HDMI and/or VGA external displays.

The dual HD docking station kit supports UHD video resolutions up to 4K@30 Hz single HDMI and 1080p HDMI and VGA displays. The included dual-display VersaDock is compatible with Thunderbolt 3. The VersaDock’s built-in 6-inch USB-C cable connects directly to the source device (laptop). The kit’s included HDMI 2.0 cable supports up to 4K@30 (4:4:4) video display. The included Cat 6 cable supports 100/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. The included USB 3.0 Type A to Type B cable and USB 3.0 Type C to Type A cable support SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps data transfers.

Comprehensive CCK-WAK05 Work Anywhere Laptop Docking Station Connectivity Kit (Triple HD) (Image credit: Comprehensive Connectivity Company)

CCK-WAK05 Work Anywhere Laptop Docking Station Connectivity Kit (Triple HD)

This kit combines a VersaDock triple display docking stations and all the necessary cables to connect a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop to any HDMI and/or VGA external displays.

The triple HD docking station kit supports UHD resolutions up to 4K@30 Hz single HDMI and 1080p HDMI and VGA displays. The included triple-display VersaDock is compatible with Thunderbolt 3. The VersaDock’s built-in 6-inch USB-C cable connects directly to the source device (laptop). The kit’s included HDMI 2.0 cable supports up to 4K@60 (4:4:4) video display. The included DP 1.2 cable supports up to 4K@30 Hz (4:4:4) video display. The included Cat 6 cable supports 100/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet. The included USB Type C cable supports PD power charging. The Included USB Type A to Type B cable supports SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps data transfers. Dual video output (DP+HDMI, HDMI+VGA, DP+VGA) max resolution up to 1920 x 1080p/60 Hz with Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology. Triple video outputs (DP, HDMI, and VGA) max resolution up to 1080p/60 Hz with Multi-Stream Transport (MST).

The Bottom Line: All kits are backed by Comprehensive’s three-year warranty. Kits work across computing platforms, supporting Windows, MacOS and Chrome OS. They feature plug-and-play operation.