Colleges Turn to AI for Cybersecurity Defense (EdTech Magazine)

"Cybercriminals aren’t hobbyists: Cybercrime is a business that uses sophisticated technology, including artificial intelligence, to automate profit-making. It’s a big business, too. Bad actors rake in about $1.5 trillion a year, according to a study from the U.K.’s University of Surrey earlier this year."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hackers today are extremely sophisticated. To avoid becoming a target, the campus response to mounting threats needs to be just as savvy. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help institutions identify vulnerabilities early on, before they've been exploited.