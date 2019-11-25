Topics

Colleges See Equity Success With Adaptive Learning Systems (Inside Higher Ed)

"At Columbus State Community College’s Bridge to College Math course, there is no professor at the front of the room lecturing students. Instead, students sit in pairs at carrels — one at a computer and another with a notebook — as two math instructors make their way through the room. "—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As more and more institutions start to realize the potential of adaptive learning systems, students are reaping the benefits — building confidence and staying on the path to degree completion.