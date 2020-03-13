Colleges Planned to Move to Online for Snow Days. Now Some Are Closed Indefinitely. (EdSurge)

"Officially, the University of Washington, which canceled all on-campus classes and replaced them with online instruction, plans to resume regular operations at the start of the new quarter, on March 30. But the unofficial advice to professors is that it would be wise to start thinking about how they might start their courses for next quarter online as well."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While some institutions thought they had an online contingency plan for snow days, the reality of the current COVID-19 pandemic has made some institutions shift all their operations online.