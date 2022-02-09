Colleges Centralize Learning and Operations (EdTech Magazine)

"Colleges and universities are partnering to centralize everything from online content to administrative services.

Much of the impetus stems from the challenges of the pandemic. As learning institutions were compelled to offer more courses online, many administrators realized that by joining together, they could better serve their student populations."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of the pandemic, centralization and partnerships are helping institutions such as the University of Idaho shore up and streamline resources. "Instead of having redundancies, institutions are trying to consolidate and share," notes James Wiley of Eduventures.