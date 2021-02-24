Colleges adopt degree auditing platform to keep students on track (EdScoop)

"The higher education software developer CollegeSource on Wednesday announced that two community colleges will adopt its degree auditing platform in the hope of reducing excess credits for transferring students and expediting the path to graduation."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the pandemic, keeping students on the path towards graduation is no small task. Read how schools like New Mexico's Santa Fe Community College are turning to software to automate academic planning and degree auditing to keep learners stay the course.