College Websites, E-mail Among the Most Important Information Sources for Prospective Students (Campus Technology)

"When prospective students are learning about colleges, their top information source is e-mails from the school, according to a report from Eduventures, the research arm of NRCCUA. Based on a national survey of about 1,100 sophomores, juniors and seniors in high school, the Eduventures 2019 Student Sentiment Research Report explores students' college search behaviors and communication preferences across various stages of the college search process."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutional emails and websites matter more to prospective students than you might think. In fact, students regard them as high-impact information sources. Which begs an important question — how do yours stack up to the competition?