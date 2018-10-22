College Transcripts Transformed (University Business)

"Every week at the University of Washington in Seattle, the registrar’s office staff comes across at least three fraudulent diplomas. Every month, they uncover about two fraudulent transcripts."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The blockchain is generating buzz in every sector, but it holds special promise in higher ed. There is potential to track a student's credentials across their academic career, plotting transcripts and diplomas on a shared, decentralized ledger. —Eduwire Editors