College of Business unveils classroom of the future (eCampus News)

"Equipped with a wall of 27 high-definition video screens as well as five high-end cameras, the newest classroom in Colorado State University’s College of Business is designed to connect on-campus and online students in a whole new way."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will the future hold for higher ed? It's hard to pinpoint it exactly, but supporting flexible pathways will certainly play a major role. Focused on the blended learning experience, this classroom at Colorado State University uses cutting edge tech to connect with all students, whether they are on campus or online.