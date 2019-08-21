College Help Desks Use Modern Tech Solutions to Enhance Services (EdTech Magazine)

"Providing help desk support is crucial to ensure students, faculty and staff have consistent network access and other capabilities — but it can be a time-consuming endeavor. This can pose a challenge, particularly for smaller IT teams."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of individualization can go a long way, especially when students are looking for IT help. Read how new digital solutions can quickly connect students with the help they need while also incorporating a personal touch.