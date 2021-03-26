College faculty see increased value in digital learning (University Business)

"Although institutions and the many courses they offer likely will return to near normal this fall, some options and tools implemented during the pandemic are likely here to stay. Faculty and students both believe elements of online learning possess value."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For some professors, the quick pivot to digital learning during the pandemic was their first experience teaching online. While a post-vaccination world promises a return to in-person classes, the lessons of the past year will likely make higher ed more digital moving forward.