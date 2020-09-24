College faculty, officials feel prepared to teach online: report (Education Dive)

"The majority of college faculty members and administrators feel prepared to teach at least some classes online, according to a new survey of nearly 900 instructors and administrators conducted in early August."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS

Some interesting—and arguably not surprising—findings in this new report. While the vast majority of instructors surveyed said they are prepared to teach online, a third of instructors and a fourth of administrators said they are "pessimistic" about the future of higher education.