"In the new world of COVID-19, the ability to adapt to virtual learning environments has gone from being a 'plus' to a 'must' for moving young people to college and career readiness."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Just like every other element of the higher ed ecosystem, mentoring and advising needs to be reimagined during the pandemic. This author makes some good points about focusing on smaller groups to improve relationship building and adapt mentorship models for the virtual world.