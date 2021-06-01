Collabtech Launches Dedicated Virtual Support Service

In response to the scale and volume of new technologies being deployed in meeting rooms to create hybrid workspaces and connected ecosystems, Collabtech is now providing professional, multilingual support globally to take customer service to the next level.

Steve White

Industry veteran Steve White has joined the company as VP of services to lead the development and execution of this dedicated virtual support solution designed to maximize the value of AV adoption in collaborative spaces.

“Success in modern meeting rooms is being able to use the technology efficiently, otherwise you’ll quickly see low levels of adoption that makes the investments obsolete. It’s great to have Steve on board to grow and develop more skill sets and resource around virtual support globally as these spaces mature,” said Jon Sidwick, president of Collabtech Group.

The virtual 24/7 support from Collabtech is designed to complement the work of the company's collaboration specialists who will still provide additional support and training to ensure solutions are deployed, adopted, and maintained effectively.

“We will provide best-in-class technology support utilizing our unique depth of specialist knowledge and virtual collaboration technicians, so that users know there is someone to call who can quickly get systems back up and running," concluded White. "We can provide this on a company level or on behalf of manufacturers for first, second, and third line response.”