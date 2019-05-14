Closing America’s Skills Gap (Barron's)

"The United States does not have the world’s most-skilled labor force; that distinction belongs to Finland, according to the World Economic Forum. The U.S. does not have the most advanced vocational training, either; that’s found in Switzerland, which is 'also the most effective with active labor-market policies encouraging reskilling and retraining,' according to a nearly 700-page report from the Forum."—Source: Barron's

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the skills gap is a global issue, it is hitting especially hard in the US. How should American institutions help bridge these gaps?