ClearOne Solutions Now Available to Integrators Through D-Tools

Now the entire line of ClearOne solutions is available for specification within the popular D-Tools software platform for integrators. D-Tools’ System Integrator software and D-Tools Cloud platform make it easier than ever for integrators to specify ClearOne solutions for any type of installation, according to ClearOne vice president of sales, Americas Jim Mergens.

“ClearOne offers solutions for every type of commercial and residential collaboration environment, from large auditoriums and conference rooms to huddle spaces and home offices," Mergens emphasized. "Making this line up available to partners on the D-Tools platform is going to greatly simplify the specification process and stimulate a new level of creativity around system design. A whole new world of possibilities is going to open for integrators, technology consultants, and the customers they serve."

(Image credit: D-Tools)

“We are excited to add ClearOne to our partner database within D-Tools’ software solutions,” said Barrie McCorkle, director of supplier programs, D-Tools. “Including ClearOne in our platform makes an exciting new series of solutions available to our integrators, one that is going to expand the range of possibilities they offer customers.”

D-Tools’ on-premises software, System Integrator (SI), and cloud-based platform, D-Tools Cloud, streamline project workflows for system integrators including sales, comprehensive system, design, project documentation, procurement, installation, back-office management, and service, through a data-driven process that leverages an extensive and integrated product library. The D-Tools product library will now include detailed product information and dealer-specific pricing for ClearOne’s full line of communications, conferencing, and collaboration solutions and related accessory products.

ClearOne customers can sign up for an extended 45-day free trial of D-Tools Cloud.