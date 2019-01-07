ClearOne Ships UNITE 50 Wide-Angle Camera

The What: ClearOne has begun shipping its new UNITE 50 conferencing camera. Plug-and-play ready with 120-degree field of view, digital zoom, and easy pairing with any microphone/speaker combination, the $549 priced UNITE 50 camera is designed for a high-quality and economical collaboration experience.

The What Else: The camera features 1080p30 video, autofocus, and 3x digital zoom, along with a full-function USB 3.0 interface for video and power. The camera can be controlled with ClearOne’s COLLABORATE application, an IR remote, or UVC protocol, providing the user with maximum flexibility of control. Its wide dynamic range provides support for optimal image capture—critical for all videoconferencing. The UNITE 50 can be mounted on any display by using the clip or a standard damping rotary-shaft support. Finally, the UNITE 50 is fully compatible with popular applications such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Spontania and COLLABORATE Space, as well as Skype for Business, Zoom, WEBEX, and GoTo Meeting, among other solutions.

“People from all walks of life are now completely video-centric in their personal and professional lives,” said ClearOne chairman and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “That means they need to be able to videoconference with colleagues, and they want to be able to do this in an affordable way without sacrificing video and audio quality. The ClearOne UNITE 50 camera was developed specifically to address these needs.”

According to Hakimoglu, while it has been estimated that there are some 32 million huddle rooms in the world today, only 2 percent are currently video enabled. “This presents our integration partners with a tremendous opportunity to equip these rooms with the range of solutions we offer, as well as satisfying the BYOD users who are most likely to benefit from the UNITE 50 camera,” she said.

The Bottom Line: The UNITE 50 camera’s wide-angle field of view is designed for visual communication and collaboration in any small meeting environment, including huddle spaces. It’s ideal for PC-based video conferencing, web conferencing and unified communications, and other collaboration experiences.

The new ClearOne UNITE 50 camera will be showcased next month at ISE 2019 at Stand #D-130 in Hall 11 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.