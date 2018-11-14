ClearOne Offers View Bucks Promotion

ClearOne has launched a new holiday promotion offering customers dollar-for-dollar free credit with the purchase of any products in the View Lite line.

The free credit offer is good toward the purchase of all ClearOne products including its new Converge Pro 2 VT SKUs, Converge PA 460 Amplifier, Ceiling Mic Array Analog-X, Ceiling Mic Array Dante, Converge Huddle, View Pro 4K, Collaborate Space, and Collaborate Pro products.



The View Lite line of products includes the View Lite EJ100 Encoder, View Lite DJ 100 Decoder and View Lite CJ100 Controller—ClearOne’s newest and most economical additions to the company’s AV over IP Streaming product line. All three View Lite products provide essential functionality that meets the needs of simple AV over IP applications while simultaneously delivering price-to-performance value.



“The View Bucks promotion represents a great opportunity to add these highly effective AV over IP products to your company’s communications system and accrue free credit toward the purchase of additional ClearOne products,” said ClearOne chairman and CEO Zee Hakimoglu.



The View Lite View Bucks offer is available to all authorized ClearOne partners worldwide and is valid through April 30, 2019.

