ClearOne Just Streamlined AV Manager System Setup—Here's How

After upgrading its CONVERGENCE AV Manager solution to provide users with more power, information, control, and ease of use, ClearOne (opens in new tab) introduced its network hardware CONVERGENCE InSite Server that enables bi-directional communications between its Cloud or Enterprise AV Manager and on-site ClearOne Pro Audio products.

(Image credit: ClearOne)

Working together, they are designed to excel in a range of applications that include local AV system maintenance, device status monitoring, remote AV device control, equipment auditing, help desk operations and single-pane-of-glass business intelligence. The new CONVERGENCE InSite Server can serve customers in many verticals, including office buildings, convention centers, education, corporate campuses, global enterprises, multi-site organizations, and large government deployments, among others.

Key InSite Server feature highlights include:

The CONVERGENCE Local Agent software comes pre-installed and ready to deploy.

InSite server setup and registration is simple and painless using a web browser.

Users can get up and running quickly with auto discovery of all supported devices on multiple subnets without the need of labor-intensive, individual device registration.

Plenty of storage for InSite logs and backup configuration files of managed devices.

Small footprint with a solid-state drive, auto power on, and a fanless enclosure for 24/7 high reliability.

Includes extra ports for additional network connections, or optional keyboard, video, and mouse for servicing.

Integrates with third-party management systems via a RESTful web interface.

The Local Agent software is also available for free download and self-installation on Windows or Linux with a CONVERGENCE Cloud or Enterprise account.

The ClearOne CONVERGENCE AV Manager, available in Cloud or Enterprise versions using Local Agent servers, is a unified software platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio products from any location worldwide.

The Cloud AV Manager service offers multi-tenant Management as a Service (MaaS) on a single pane of glass, enabling recurring revenue opportunities for AV practitioners, tailored to their clients’ needs. The Enterprise AV Manager software is self-maintained and hosted on-premises, or privately in the cloud by an organization, for complete control and security.