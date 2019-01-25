Clear-Com Mourns Peter Giddings

Peter Giddings, who was highly influential in Clear-Com’s direction and ongoing success during his tenure of over 40 years with the company, has died.

Before joining Clear-Com, Giddings and his wife Judy—with whom he always worked closely—were instrumental in introducing important European brands to the U.S. marketplace, including Beyerdynamic, Revox, and Studer.

Peter Giddings with his wife, Judy.

Giddings first came into contact with Clear-Com’s co-founder Bob Cohen in the early 1970s while representing Beyerdynamic, which provided headsets that worked with the Clear-Com intercom systems. While at Clear-Com, Giddings and his wife introduced and expanded the brand in international markets, playing a major role in developing the company’s global presence. He was instrumental in developing a strong international distributor network in areas of the world that were challenging to do business in during the 1980s and 1990s, including China, India, and many parts of Latin America.

“The Clear-Com community mourns the passing of one of our founding visionaries who did so much to bring us to where we are today,” said Bob Boster, president, Clear-Com. “Not only did he open up many new markets, but we also recognize how important Peter and Judy were in the development of certain products within the Partyline portfolio, some of which have carried forward in subsequent developments to serve critical customer needs even to this day. Peter was one of a kind, and we will miss him immensely.”

The family encourages anyone wishing to make a donation in Gidding’s memory to support a local animal welfare organization, in recognition of his devotion to his beloved dog Havoc.