Clear-Com Hires Rachel Archibald

Clear-Com has appointed Rachel Archibald as its new director of marketing, demonstrating what the company calls its continued investment in global marketing to support ongoing growth.

Rachel Archibald

“Clear-Com is as committed as ever to growing its global business and developing more innovative communication solutions that help our customers stay connected,” said Bob Boster, president, Clear-Com. “Rachel’s extensive understanding of the pro audio sector together with her proven, results-driven marketing experience will enable us to articulate our plans to our customers, partners, and the wider industry effectively and efficiently. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Clear-Com team.”

A veteran of the pro audio industry, Archibald spent 17 years at Meyer Sound in increasingly senior marketing roles, culminating in 12 years as director of marketing. Archibald also was instrumental in the development of the TIDE conference for InfoComm and ISE.

“I’m excited to join a company with such an incredible commitment to customer support and manufacturing excellence,” Archibald added.