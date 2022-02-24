Clear Channel Europe, Broadsign Scale UK Partnership

Clear Channel Europe and Broadsign today announced an extended partnership to enable media buyers to tap into Clear Channel’s 3,000+ digital Out of Home screens (OOH) in the United Kingdom via Clear Channel LaunchPAD. Clear Channel’s premium UK OOH inventory is now available via more than 30 omnichannel and OOH demand-side-platforms (DSPs) integrated with the Broadsign Reach supply-side-platform (SSP).

[DSE 2021 Panel Discusses Managing DOOH Clients]

Enabling one of the largest pDOOH activations in the region to date, the UK partnership bolsters Clear Channel’s programmatic offering as part of Clear Channel LaunchPAD, a pan-European advertising platform offering programmatic, automated, and direct buying channels.

Advertisers will gain access to the UK’s largest digital OOH network, Adshel Live (more than 2,500 screens), and the Malls Live premium digital screen network in the UK’s leading shopping malls (more than 500 screens), adding to the current Clear Channel LaunchPAD UK offering with existing SSP partners.

[Broadsign Board of Directors Welcomes AMI Entertainment CEO Michael Maas]

Building on the success of similar activations in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and other European regions, it also vastly expands available pDOOH inventory across Europe via Clear Channel LaunchPAD, opening up more unified pan-regional advertising opportunities for global brands. With Channel LaunchPAD being data-fuelled by real-world audience insights from Clear Channel RADAR data platform, the development will create unprecedented possibilities for brands to run targeted, programmatic campaigns at scale.

“This is a huge milestone for Clear Channel Europe as we have focused on accelerating the growth of Clear Channel LaunchPAD over the past 12 months. More brands and advertisers can now take advantage of prime OOH real estate in the region, with more than 9,000 digital screens in eight European markets,” explained Andy Stevens, chief data officer at Clear Channel Europe. “Our ambition is to make it as easy as possible to access our inventory via multiple SSPs, and this partnership with Broadsign marks the next step in implementing that strategy across the whole of Europe.”

[Captivate and Broadsign Partner to Deliver New Programmatic DOOH Channel]

“Given the current advertising climate and shifting consumer behaviors, pDOOH is evolving at a breakneck pace, and brands, agencies, and DSPs all want in on the action,” added Maarten Dollevoet, chief revenue officer, Broadsign. “Strengthening our partnership with a prominent media brand like CCE helps to advance pDOOH for the overall industry. Media buyers across the globe can now take full advantage of OOH’s unique value proposition in the UK and add the geography to pan-regional campaign plans, which will all help drive the medium’s continued evolution.”

Clear Channel LaunchPAD was rolled out last year, with Broadsign as an SSP partner in Switzerland, Spain, Netherlands, Finland, Italy, and Belgium, as well as an additional UK SSP partner, as part of Clear Channel’s strategic efforts to drive pDOOH growth and offer advertisers more targeted campaign planning solutions.