Class buys Blackboard Collaborate (EdScoop)

"The virtual classroom company Class plans to buy Blackboard Collaborate this year from parent company Anthology, the companies announced Thursday."—Source: EdScoop

Class has set its sights on purchasing Blackboard Collaborate. “We want to really take all of those best practices, best pieces of functionality, deep type of integration, and as this industry moves forward, be able to bring them together into a single product that will benefit clients across the board,” said Michael Chasen, CEO and founder of Class, who also happens to be a co-founder of Blackboard.