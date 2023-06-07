Cisco Introduces New Innovations for the Future of Hybrid Meetings

AI will play an important role in the future of collaboration. It’s a tool that can solve the biggest challenges of workplace collaboration: challenges like meeting equity, language barriers, meeting fatigue… the list goes on. Cisco's focus has always been on the experience of our customers. This makes its AI innovations purpose-built into Cisco's RoomOS platform to provide the best collaboration experiences across a spectrum of workspaces.

Introducing the Room Bar Pro

Cisco unveiled its new video bar, the Room Bar Pro. The Room Bar Pro is an easy-to-deploy video bar with significant processing power, more connections, touchscreen integration, and all of the advanced AI capabilities built into Cisco's RoomOS platform. Based on the powerful NVIDIA processor, it supports tomorrow’s meeting advancements.

The Room Bar Pro is optimized for medium workspaces (5-12 seats) of varying shapes. This is due to a dual camera system that reaches further, wider, and frames everyone in the room in ultra-high quality, even when participants are sitting at the ends of the table. Cisco recently asked facilities experts about their top workspace priorities, and 73% say that they are most likely to video-enable medium spaces in the next three years. With the Room Bar Pro, Cisco is uniquely positioned to provide the most powerful processor in a collaboration device, deployable across our customers’ workspace environments.

Cisco and Microsoft Partner to Bring More Choices

Cisco's goal has always been to uplevel hybrid work for every person, regardless of where or how they work. To support varied workstyles and use of multiple meeting platforms, Cisco devices will now support a native Microsoft Teams Rooms experience. With a range of certified devices for Microsoft Teams Rooms, IT teams can confidently deploy this experience across a range of meeting room and desktop workspaces.

Powered by RoomOS, customers choosing to deploy a native Microsoft Teams Rooms experience will benefit from the added capabilities of built-in audio and video intelligence, like noise removal and Frames. Customers can join Teams and fully featured Webex meetings with the same join experience across both platforms. And, all certified devices will be manageable in the Teams Admin Center and Teams Rooms Pro Management Portal, as well as through the Cisco Control Hub device management.

An All-New Device Management Experience

In today’s hybrid world, organizations need to video enable their workspaces to account for remote meeting participants. And with additional technology, IT teams experience additional management lift. With global HQ’s and hundreds of workspaces, the old-fashioned “walk-the-floor” is not feasible for many enterprises. IT teams require centralized access to workspace insights from wherever they are.

Cisco now offers a brand-new device management experience in Control Hub. With a birds-eye view of your workspaces and powerful filtering, this “out-of-the-box” solution gives IT teams a real-time aggregate view of their workspaces. From this view, admins can see the Cisco devices and partner peripherals in each room, the health of their connections, and at-a-glance usage and environmental statistics like room temperature and humidity.

These usage statistics and workspace insights help our customers make informed decisions about their workspace deployments. IT Teams can understand which are the most popular, which rooms are sized just right or overcrowded. You can see which are used for scheduled, versus ad-hoc meetings. And coming soon, new ThousandEyes vantage points on RoomOS devices will allow IT teams to rapidly identify and resolve issues with calls and meetings by visualizing the full network path of those services—all via easy activation through Control Hub.