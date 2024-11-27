Chyron Is Getting Ready for Some NFL Football with Enhanced Game-Day Coverage

Chyron is updating its Virtual Placement with new tools and enhancements tailored to football broadcasts with enhanced field goal targeting, updated red zone features, and more. Virtual Placement 7.7 is designed to elevate the game-day viewing experience with dynamic and automated graphics that provide broadcasters and venue operators with tools to enrich storytelling and deliver visual clarity for an engaging audience experience.

This latest version of Virtual Placement now offers the Field Goal Target tool, allowing broadcasters to showcase precise, team-specific target lines. By storing predefined field goal ranges for home and away teams, this tool provides accurate placement and highlights each team’s field goal range. The Red Zone tool has also been enhanced with a new outline option, with customizable textures, colors, sizes, and opacities for visually compelling highlights of the 20-yard zone. Tailored with the NFL’s new kickoff rule in mind, this feature optimizes the display for the "landing zone," providing a fresh approach to field graphics. These updates boost audience engagement and allow broadcasters to adapt visuals to specific team branding or broadcast themes.

The Down and Distance module has been upgraded to improve in-game flexibility and precision. New options enable automation of play clock presentation, such as changing the color based on time remaining and animating the clock on and off-air at specific time points. The expanded settings menu offers quick access to down and scrimmage information, allowing operators to make swift adjustments during gameplay. Additionally, the automatic midfield switching feature streamlines transitions as teams cross the 50-yard line, effortlessly adjusting the orientation to save time and eliminate errors.

“Virtual Placement 7.7 continues our mission to deliver unparalleled storytelling tools for sports broadcasters,” said Andreas Olsson, product manager for Virtual Placement. “By introducing features like the Field Goal Target Tool and automating critical aspects of game-day coverage, we empower broadcasters to focus on the game while captivating the audience.”