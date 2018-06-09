Christie Releases Update for Mystique Install

The What: Christie announced an update to Christie Mystique Install, a software that configures, aligns, warps, and blends complex multi-projector arrays.

The What Else: The Mystique Install—Large Scale Experience (LSE) Edition is a recalibration of complex projection mapping on 3D surfaces. The software detects any changes in projector or camera positions and automatically corrects the blended image using a camera-based alignment system. Featuring markerless calibration for projection mapping on 3D surfaces, it eliminates the need for screen or object markers.

Mystique Install—LSE reduces maintenance and labor costs for 3D projection mapping projects, eliminating the time and expertise it can take to set up a complex system using an unlimited number of cameras and projectors. Additionally, it works with either Christie 3DLP projectors and a 3D media server or the Christie Pandoras Box media server and third-party projectors.

The Bottom Line: Christie Guardian is available with Mystique Install—Essentials Edition and Mystique Install—Pro Venue Edition when using Christie Boxer or Crimson Series projectors. Mystique Install with 3D camera based alignment is available with Large Scale Experience Edition. All are available July 2018.