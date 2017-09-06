Christie Partners With D3D For Giant Dome Installation

D3D Cinema announced that its pioneering giant dome laser projection technology has been selected for integration at the new Papalote Museo del Niño, Iztapalapa in Mexico City.



The museum is presently under construction and on target to premiere in summer 2018. The facilities include a new giant screen cinema dome, the first of its kind to be built in the Western Hemisphere in over two decades. The new dome will feature D3D’s Laser CineDome technology, a revolutionary laser-illuminated projection platform powered by Christie Digital, making Papalote the first giant screen exhibitor in Mexico to announce a laser projection installation.

“We love that we are bringing a high-quality laser dome solution to Papalote Iztapalapa hand-in-hand with D3D,” said Marcia Larios Morales, Director of Papalote Museo del Niño, Iztapalapa. “The Iztapalapa site complements our other museum locations, but it will be the first to feature a dome. We believe that the dome format is truly the most distinguished and unique in the market to support the education of Mexican families in Iztapalapa. This theater will offer our visitors a movie experience that is entertaining, educational, very special and memorable.”

Built around three of Christie’s premium laser-illuminated cinema heads, the Laser CineDome platform was designed to enhance the giant dome viewing experience as well as maximize profitability for museum cinema operators. In addition to the ultra-high definition (6K) laser playback, the system package delivers DCI compliance and over 20,000 watts of dome-optimized surround sound audio. Laser CineDome is currently installed at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago and at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland.

“We are excited to partner with D3D. The Laser CineDome presentation quality is second to none and we are thrilled to offer this experience to our audience in Iztapalapa and Mexico City in general”, said Ruben Piza, Director of Commercial and Development at Papalote. “We’re eager to premiere this technology in Mexico and feature the best dome content on the market. D3D’s CineDome system is the right choice to offer a first class experience in this format to our visitors”.