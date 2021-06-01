Christie Inspire Series Projectors Make Debut

The What: Christie is launching the Christie Inspire Series, a family of fixed zoom lens 1DLP laser projectors in three brightness options designed for small to mid-sized environments, including classrooms, boardrooms, museums, houses of worship and more.

The What Else: The Inspire Series offers professional-grade features in a budget-friendly package. A range of brightness options, starting at 6000 lumens, as well as 7200 lumens and 8100 ANSI lumen options (7150, 8500, and 9600 ISO lumens respectively), brings bold images in WUXGA resolution to any application. And with laser illumination, the Inspire Series offers up to 20,000 hours of low-maintenance operation to 50 percent brightness.

The Bottom Line: Easily integrate the Inspire Series into spaces that require a simplified projection solution, like meeting rooms and briefing rooms, with AMX and Crestron connectivity. The Inspire Series offers whisper-quiet operation and its omni-directional installation capabilities allow for added installation flexibility.