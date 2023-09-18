Christie HS Series Illuminates Projection Mapping at Tuxtla Cathedral

To help promote tourism in its city, the façade of the Cathedral of San Marcos—located in Chiapas, Mexico—is putting on quite the show for visitors. To illuminate the outside of the building, Christie HS Series projectors were deployed. Organized by the City of Tuxtla Gutierrez with the Municipal Tourism Bureau, the show was managed by Puntos Audiovisuales, a rental and staging company.

The projection seeks to highlight the culture, music, and traditions of Chiapas. The show runs every day at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. local time and has become one of the main attractions for visitors to the historic center of the city.

To make this possible, two Christie DWU15-HS projectors—supplied by Christie’s partner Wesco Anixter—were mounted on metal tower-like structures in front of the cathedral at a throw distance of 121 feet (37 meters) to create a 55x36 feet canvas.

[Watch How Projection Mapping Helps Guests Jump Into Old Gotham City]

This 1DLP laser projector has 15,750 lumens and WUXGA resolution and comes equipped with Christie BoldColor+ technology that delivers enhanced color performance with deeper blacks for more natural and realistic onscreen visuals.

(Image credit: Christie)

“We chose these projectors for their laser technology and low maintenance, and of course for their quality and power. They are demonstrating great color fidelity offering vivid and bright images, and all with quiet operation and great reliability,” said Victor Bermudez, general manager of Puntos Audiovisuales.

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return]

“With only these two projectors we have been able to mount a stunning audiovisual experience that immerses the audience in a world of light and color, and in a place as emblematic as the Cathedral of Tuxtla,” he added.

The Christie HS Series consists of high-performing 1DLP laser projectors ranging in brightness levels from 7,600-23,650 lumens and resolutions including WUXGA and 4K UHD. It offers a powerful, reliable, and cost-effective option for almost any high-use application.