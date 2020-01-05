Christie Evolves MicroTiles LED with New Active 3D Capabilities

The What: Christie MicroTiles LED continues their technology innovation with the debut of Active 3D at ISE 2020. Visitors to the Christie stand, 1-H70, will see the new capabilities of Christie MicroTiles LED 1.25mm tiles in action.

The What Else: Christie’s Active 3D for MicroTiles LED enables a robust, flicker-free 3D experience. Using active shuttered 3D glasses, users can view 3D content at 120Hz (60Hz per eye) in a 1.25mm pixel pitch. Combined with MicroTiles’ high-brightness and P3 cinema-quality color, Christie MicroTiles LED Active 3D delivers an uncompromised 3D experience.

“With the addition of 3D capabilities to Christie MicroTiles LED, we’ve taken a game-changing product and enhanced it further," says Ted Romanowitz, senior product manager, Christie. "We understand the need for a 3D visualization and design experience that doesn’t compromise brightness or color - and is flicker-free. MicroTiles LED delivers stereoscopic images at up to 12-bit color depth, 120fps and 4:4:4 chroma subsampling in P3 cinematic color. With MicroTiles LED Active 3D, we anticipate our customers will experience heightened innovation via advanced collaborative design."

The Bottom Line: With Active 3D, Christie MicroTiles LED displays 4K UHD content at 120 frames per second at 1000 nits brightness via a Christie Link E1000-3D video wall controller. Christie MicroTiles LED Active 3D is designed for industries demanding superior 3D visualization capabilities, including aerospace, automotive, military simulation and theme parks. With integrated Christie Terra SDVoE technology and Christie MicroTiles LED design flexibility, the display can be customized to suit, from CAVEs and digital signage to control rooms.

Christie will debut MicroTile LED 3D technology at ISE in Amsterdam at stand 1-H70. The new product will be available to ship beginning March, 2020.