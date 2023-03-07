Check out the New TechLogix MOFO Cable Series Products

TechLogix Networx is set to showcase new products in its popular MOFO Cable Series including 8K HDMI Cables with Detachable Heads, USB-C Cables, USB-A to USB-C Cables, and DisplayPort 2.0 Cables.

“TechLogix MOFO cables leverage a true fiber core to deliver unparalleled speed, bandwidth, and reliability,” explained Cameron Smith, NSI vice president. “Pre-terminated HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort connectors accommodate installations in seconds and the optical construction provides complete immunity to RF, EM, and electrical interference without the need for inline boosters, extenders, or power supplies. Plus, MOFO cables can be repurposed in the field using standard fiber optic tools and connectors.”

8K HDMI cables with detachable heads (HD21D) cables have been designed for easier pulling through conduit and tight spaces. Each cable also includes an optional 5V power supply for boosting low-output devices on longer cable runs. MOFO 8K cables are backwards compatible with 1080p and 4K devices.

USB-C (USBC) cables extend SuperSpeed and Hi-Speed USB data and power (60W/20V/3A) up to nearly 33 feet (10 meters) without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders.

USB-A to USB-C (USBAC) cables adapt USB type A connections to USB type C connections and extend SuperSpeed and Hi-Speed USB data and power (2.5W/5V/0.9A) up to 50m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders.

DisplayPort 2.0 (DP20) cables feature the native, uncompressed transmission of DisplayPort signals up to 100m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders. DP20 cables support VESA resolutions up to 40G 8K.

“MOFO cables are available in traditional cable constructions, wallplate, and table insert constructions, and heavy-duty micro-armored constructions,” Smith added. “Forget clunky extenders and bandwidth-limited copper cable. TechLogix MOFO cables deliver cleaner installations, fewer failure points, superior signal quality, and future-ready cable runs.”