Check Out the New IHSE USA Product Bundles

With its new Display Management System (DMS) product bundles, IHSE USA has introduced a way to simplify the design, setup, and ordering of fixed-sized KVM matrix systems. It's the latest addition to the company's Draco Flex series KVM matrix switch solutions for midrange control rooms, production rooms, and training center applications.

"It can take a significant amount of time in the product design process to create an a la carte configuration, but with the acceleration of competitive high-end KVM display management systems, it is imperative for manufacturers to help customers find what they are looking for in the fastest and easiest way possible," said Dan Holland, marketing manager at IHSE USA. "Our new KVM Display Management System bundles significantly reduce the number of products and information a customer must plan for. Using one simple part number, they can order the perfect mix of KVM extenders and matrix switches to suit their system configuration."

The new DMS product line—which includes advanced control management software, USB-HID for keyboard and mouse, and support for either HDMI or DisplayPort video—offers a full package system under one part number and in sizes ranging from 4x4 up to 16x16. The new DMS bundles include the KVM matrix switch, a full set of extenders, and the Draco tera tool software for advanced system management. Holland said training centers, esports production rooms, government control rooms, audio mixing rooms, medical centers, and network operating centers can benefit from the DMS bundles.

The IHSE DMS offers many features and benefits, including IHSE's exclusive Flex-Port technology, which allows each matrix port to be user-configured as an input or an output. With the advanced control interface, operators can manage switches through an on-screen display (OSD), GUI systems configuration software, or any third-party control system using IHSE's free API.

Via the OSD or using IHSE's tera tool software, every step of the DMS setup process is designed to be quick and easy, configuring inputs and outputs automatically while letting the installer make intelligent design decisions along the way. The controller card inside the matrix switch automatically assigns the extenders to the switch configuration, optimizing setup with predefined ID tags and without the need of IP addressing. With the IHSE DMS, a 16x16 system could be commissioned in less than half a day.

Handling long distance computer connections is a simple operation. As each Draco extender is connected and power applied, the module automatically negotiates a port ID, which is stored in the switch processor control module. This port ID is retained even if the module is moved to another physical cable connection. In addition, extender definitions automatically determine the device ports to ensure source signals are all switched synchronously.

Along with the compact design and low cost, the Draco Flex family incorporates features from the Draco enterprise series of switches, including SNMPv3, LDAPS, multilingual on-screen display, encrypted communications for maximum security, and macro-key configuration for salvo presets. Multiple console workstations can be reconfigured with a single click using predefined presets. The creation of individual macro layouts is straightforward and can be undertaken without programming knowledge.

Plus, the IHSE DMS offers an EDID management tool built into the configuration software that allows administrators to manage EDID on a single source or (in some cases) create a custom EDID that can be loaded to each KVM extender module. As a result, the KVM extender units can recognize any source resolution pushed to that user station. Facilities often upgrade equipment at different times, resulting in a mix of monitors and computers that operate with a range of resolutions and differing operating systems. IHSE's EDID management ensures all computer systems operate seamlessly between user stations.

"The flexibility of adding a DMS bundle to any Pro AV environment provides enhanced capabilities to a wide range of users," said Holland. "System integrators will find IHSE's DMS bundles are the perfect, single-part-number solution to handle their customers' requirements."