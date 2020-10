"The Texas A&M University College of Engineering has completed a full-scale expansion and modernization of its Zachry Engineering Education Complex in order to create an innovative, high-tech learning environment for undergraduate engineering education."—Source: eCampus News

Don't miss this profile of Texas A&M's new cutting-edge, high-tech learning space which utilized a wide-range of IoT devices that are segmented securely to avoid network issues.