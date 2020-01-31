Challenges and Solutions of Research into the Quality of Online Learning: A Quality Matters Lens (The EvoLLLution)

"The existing literature showcases a vast amount of research on quality in online learning. Studies abound, diving deep into specific elements of design and delivery and their impact on various metrics of quality: retention, student engagement, student learning, student satisfaction, etc."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When researching the efficacy of online learning, the structures and methods of research employed are just as important as the questions we ask when we dig into a topic.