Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Selects ReflectMedia for Strategic In-Park Advertising and Sponsorship Management

ReflectMedia has been selected by amusement-resort operator Cedar Fair Entertainment Company to activate a strategic in-park advertising and sponsorship program. This agreement represents not only a continuation of a partnership that started in 2014 but also an expansion of Reflect’s role with Cedar Fair.

Out-of-home is one of the fastest growing categories for advertising and paid media, driven by the effectiveness of reaching engaged audiences on their daily journeys. Cedar Fair’s eleven parks include such iconic locations as Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island, and Canada’s Wonderland. Millennials and families experience fun and excitement with regular season activities, as well as highly experiential events like Halloween Haunt and WinterFest programs.

“We constantly seek the best ways to entertain and engage our 26 million annual guests at every step of their experience with us, and Reflect has been critical to our success in this endeavor,” said Matt Shafer, corporate vice president, strategic alliances, Cedar Fair. “Their innovation in delivering the insights and services we need have been instrumental in helping us define, create and communicate the value behind our in-park digital advertisements and sponsorships.”

The new Cedar Fair Media program will enable opportunities for experiential marketing activations, strategic sponsorships, and digital media across a variety of digital touchpoints, including the FUN TV in-park media network. Digital programming on the network has been highly rated by guests for the extremely engaging entertainment, information, and promotional content.

“Place-based media is able to reach audiences on the go, in places where they are highly engaged. This is why brands and agencies are actively incorporating more out-of-home and location-based entertainment into their marketing and media plans,” said Matt Schmitt, President and Co-founder of Reflect. “We are excited to work with Cedar Fair to activate strategic, brand-right programs that are focused on delivering results while also heightening the guest experience.”

Reflect has been the exclusive provider of in-park media content management for all Cedar Fair parks since 2014, powering digital experiences through the ReflectView content management and delivery platform. ReflectView provides a flexible platform to display dynamic messaging and media that effectively deliver the latest promotions, park messaging, and entertainment content. Reflect’s latest innovation, AdLogic will manage, deliver and report on advertising campaigns on Cedar Fair’s digital media network. AdLogic is a robust, automated delivery platform purpose-built for the place-based digital media market.