CCS Adds Tallahassee to Corporate Reach

Commercial audiovisual integrator CCS Presentation Systems continues to expand, adding an office in Tallahassee, FL. The new location is part of the CCS Southeast division, which is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, and has additional offices in Miami and Orlando, FL; Knoxville, TN; and Atlanta.

Chris de Treville will lead the Tallahassee office, focusing on coordinating commercial growth and managing the Western Florida and South Georgia markets.

“We are very excited to have Chris joining our team,” said John Doster, CEO of CCS Southeast. “Chris brings a tremendous amount of experience, and his passion for serving customers is well known in our industry.”

Treville formerly served as an account manager at AVI-SPL and has over 23 years of experience in pro AV, along with over 31 years working within the low voltage and pro AV verticals. He is a graduate of Florida State University.

CCS Presentation Systems has expanded from a two-person operation to one of the largest AV integrators in the United States, with more than 300 employees, sales offices in 15 states and annual revenue in excess of $130 million. Systems Contractor News magazine ranked CCS as one of the Top 5 system integrators in the country in 2018.

